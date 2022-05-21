National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 447,035 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

