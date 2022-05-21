Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

DCGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocGo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. DocGo has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

