Needham & Company LLC Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $85.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.12.

Shares of WIX opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

