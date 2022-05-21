Needham & Company LLC Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $85.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.12.
Shares of WIX opened at $67.35 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
