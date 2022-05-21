Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) will report $22.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.25 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $28.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $185.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $225.39 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NKTR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.88. 1,684,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,202. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

