Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.99 Million

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) will report $22.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.25 million. Nektar Therapeutics reported sales of $28.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year sales of $109.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $185.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $225.39 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $852.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NKTR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.88. 1,684,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,202. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock valued at $334,277 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $23,878,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.