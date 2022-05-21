Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.70.

Nerdy stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 55.71% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. Research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,776 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 760,917 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Nerdy by 50.1% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 538,784 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 5.0% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

