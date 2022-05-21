Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Buys 47,144 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 47,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $109,845.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,376,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 15,369 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $37,039.29.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15.
- On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.
- On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.
- On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,192.00.
Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.
About Neuronetics (Get Rating)
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
