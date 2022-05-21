Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (CVE:NXH)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions in a report released on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NXH opened at C$1.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.95. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$10.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.34.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

