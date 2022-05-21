NextDAO (NAX) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. NextDAO has a market cap of $908,819.46 and approximately $71,865.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.15 or 0.12708747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 432.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001582 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,414.12 or 0.99946876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001795 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,349,314,365 coins and its circulating supply is 2,309,082,256 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

