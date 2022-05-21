NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 15th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

