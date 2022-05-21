NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,747,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

