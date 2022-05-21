Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) Given New SEK 5 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from SEK 6 to SEK 5 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILRF opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Nilar International has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

