Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,110 Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 424.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 294,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,735. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

