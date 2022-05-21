Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 8,490 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,584,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,774,000 after acquiring an additional 237,641 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,876,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.93. 826,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.