Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. 643,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,246. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

