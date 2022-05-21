Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,515,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 12,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,121,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.57. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.35 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.80. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.