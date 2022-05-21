Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,380 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 18.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 45.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,181,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,286,000 after buying an additional 311,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,552,336 shares of company stock worth $226,913,662. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 9,870,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,040,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.