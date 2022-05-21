Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

OXY traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,803,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,835,092. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $69.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

