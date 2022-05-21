Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 3,660 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 112.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $139,942,000 after acquiring an additional 324,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.36. 12,300,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,859,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.89 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

