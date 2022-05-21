NKN (NKN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.00 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. NKN has a market cap of $70.00 million and $3.13 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.28 or 0.12711568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 377.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00498981 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,617.66 or 1.85274502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00101172 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

