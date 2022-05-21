Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Nordson has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $205.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

