Northcoast Research Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins lifted their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BRP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

