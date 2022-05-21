Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Invests $211,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

NYSE CL opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

