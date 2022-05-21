Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes $99,000 Position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.08% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2,492.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 325,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 312,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 251,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.98.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

