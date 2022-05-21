Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.21.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 163.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 96.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,574,000 after buying an additional 260,134 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

