Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 1.5%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 152.75 ($1.88). 123,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 441,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43.

In other Novacyt news, insider Jean-Pierre Crinelli bought 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 241 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,731.28 ($9,530.67). Also, insider David Allmond bought 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £100,485 ($123,872.04). Over the last three months, insiders bought 49,068 shares of company stock worth $11,321,948.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

