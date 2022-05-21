Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

