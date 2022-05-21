Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Purchased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 222.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,221,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 256,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.98. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.14.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

