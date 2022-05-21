ODUWA Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,300.17 or 0.99941220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars.

