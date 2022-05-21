Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OfferPad Inc. provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc., formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc., is based in CHANDLER, Ariz. “

OPAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 9.69.

OPAD opened at 5.16 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12-month low of 2.96 and a 12-month high of 20.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.50.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $97,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

