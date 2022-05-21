Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $11.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

ODFL stock opened at $243.18 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 920.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

