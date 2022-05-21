Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $11.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.
ODFL stock opened at $243.18 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 920.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.