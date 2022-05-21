OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $42,236.04 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $42,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,634.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE OPFI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.