OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires $42,236.04 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $42,236.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,634.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE OPFI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
