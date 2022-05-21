Oraichain Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $636,647.00 (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Oraichain Token has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,464.14 or 0.99994818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002219 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.