Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires 7,600 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ozon were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ozon by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,884,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,397,000 after purchasing an additional 822,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584,404 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ozon by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,637,000 after acquiring an additional 166,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON remained flat at $$11.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

