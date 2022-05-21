Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.12 Million

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to post $70.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.43 million and the lowest is $68.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $66.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $304.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $346.91 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $386.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $37.39. 128,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

