Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Hits Market Capitalization of $53,325.75

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Ormeus Coin has a market cap of $53,325.75 and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 576.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.80 or 0.11372590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 268.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00503828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,576.07 or 1.85396870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.