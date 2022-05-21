Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $580.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $660.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $478.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $569.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.54. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $350.96 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.57%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,034,000 after buying an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

