PEAKDEFI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,386.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $35.48 million and $57,386.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

