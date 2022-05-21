Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 69.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 421,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,232 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.