Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $220.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.63.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $337,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Penumbra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

