PEPS Coin Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.63 million and $4,528.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00140686 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

