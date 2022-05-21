Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($163.54) to €169.00 ($176.04) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($223.96) to €217.00 ($226.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

