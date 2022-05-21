Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. Pfizer posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. 31,250,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,176,136. The firm has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.