PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 1,290 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.58. 3,796,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average of $245.90. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

