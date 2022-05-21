Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.57 and last traded at $100.94. Approximately 375,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,295,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after buying an additional 3,329,452 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.