PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$30,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,922,981.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,850.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,750.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Leslie Buker sold 60,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$366,000.00.

Shares of TSE PHX opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.73 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.53. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.50.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

