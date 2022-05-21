Pinkcoin Price Tops $0.0010 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $440,433.65 and approximately $105.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 87.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00194502 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000475 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.00391939 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001348 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,227,304 coins and its circulating supply is 435,966,868 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

