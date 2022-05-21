Piper Sandler Trims Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Target Price to $117.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $117.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.40.

NYSE LPI opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.66. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.48.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($1.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 398,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

