Poolz Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $279,366.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $279,366.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00006518 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.81 or 0.08339114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001787 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 201.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00508166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,611.46 or 1.82865651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033312 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008834 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

