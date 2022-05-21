Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.79.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,669. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.