Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $337.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will announce $337.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $342.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330.20 million. Premier reported sales of $481.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. 653,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. Premier has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.